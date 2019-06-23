Max temp hovers slightly above normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures at most places in and hovered slightly above the normal on Sunday, a (Met) said.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal, followed by Ambala at 40.4 degrees Celsius, up by three notches against the normal, he said.

While, the maximum temperature in Hisar was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal, it was 37 degrees Celsius in Karnal, the said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 39.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal limits, the Met said.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum of 40.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal limits, followed by at 39 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal, and at 38.

