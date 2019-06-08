5 highway robbers held in UP

Police have arrested five highway robbers following a brief exchange of gunfire, a said on Saturday.

The gang was trying to escape with a truck from Hapur under the Budhahana Police Station area when they were intercepted by the police on Friday.

In the ensuing encounter, two robbers-- and Rajender-- were injured as the police team managed to arrested all the five gang members, SSP Sudhir Kumar said.

The truck carrying 1500 cans of worth around Rs 38 lakh was seized, he added.

A reward of Rs 25000 has been announced for the police team, he said further.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)