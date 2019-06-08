JUST IN
5 highway robbers held in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Police have arrested five highway robbers following a brief exchange of gunfire, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The gang was trying to escape with a truck from Hapur under the Budhahana Police Station area when they were intercepted by the police on Friday.

In the ensuing encounter, two robbers-- Sukhbir and Rajender-- were injured as the police team managed to arrested all the five gang members, SSP Sudhir Kumar said.

The truck carrying 1500 cans of mustard oil worth around Rs 38 lakh was seized, he added.

A reward of Rs 25000 has been announced for the police team, he said further.

