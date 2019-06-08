Encounter between militants, security forces under way in J&K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in district of Saturday morning, a said.

Security forces launched a cordon and in Verinag area of the south district following specific information about the presence of militants there, the said.

He said the turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the security forces who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in, the said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)