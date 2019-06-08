Pell faces new legal battle over failure to report abuse

Disgraced Australian Cardinal is facing fresh legal woes after being named in a civil suit alleging he failed to protect victims of a he knew was abusing children.

The civil case was filed in the Victoria state on Friday by a man who said he suffered abuse at the hands of Christian Brother when he was a student at a college in the early 1980s, reported.

Pell, who was the episcopal vicar for education in the regional hub of Ballarat at the time, is accused of allowing Dowan to be moved from school to school despite allegedly having knowledge of his crimes.

" has to answer not only for his own crimes but for crimes of other priests and brothers which he enabled by allowing them to be shuffled from school to school and parish to parish," newspaper quoted the victim's as saying.

The civil case names Pell, the Catholic Education Commission, Ballarat Bishop and Peter Comensoli, reported.

The case has been set for mediation later this year.

is currently appealing his own conviction on historical sex charges.

He was found guilty of sexually abusing two choirboys in 1996 and 1997 in the sacristy and hallways of when he was of

The former Vatican number three, who controlled the Holy See's vast finances and was involved in the election of two popes, was sentenced in March to six years in prison.

On Thursday three judges adjourned after two days of arguments to deliberate over the appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)