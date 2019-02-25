5 jawans missing since last week's avalanche in Himachal Pradesh still untraceable

Five jawans missing since Wednesday's avalanche near along the India- border in still remain untraced, officials said Monday.

Six jawans of the Army's 7 JAK Rifles -- four from Himachal Pradesh, one each from Uttarakhand and -- were buried under the avalanche that occurred near the border outpost in district around 11 am on Wednesday.

The body of Havaldar was recovered the same day, while the others are still missing.

An operation to trace the personnel was underway, a said.

The weather is clear in Pooh town but it is cloudy near the spot of the incident, district officer said, adding that the rescue operation was restarted at 7 am on Monday.

The search and rescue operation is being closely monitored by the of the Army, a said.

The last rites of Havaldar were performed with full military honours at his native Ghumarpur village in district on Friday.

