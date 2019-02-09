5 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Haryana's Rewari

Five people, including three children, were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Haryana's district, police said Saturday.

The incident took place Friday night at 8 pm near a toll plaza on the national highway in Rewari, they said.

The occupants of the car were going to attend a marriage function in Gokulgarh village in the district.

Rajinder, 60, the father of groom Jatinder, was among those killed, police said.

The other deceased have been identified as Daksh, 7, Prachi, 7, and Kaku, 5, and of the car Papinder.

They all hailed from Beri twon in district.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

