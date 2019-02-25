5 killed in road accident in Odisha

At least five persons were killed and another one was injured in a road accident on National Highway-18 in district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night at Tarakoti under the jurisdiction of station, the police said.

Six persons on three bikes were on their way to Baisinga and Baleswar respectively after attending a marriage function at when a speeding lorry hit the bikes one after another and fled the scene, the Inspector-in-Charge of station, Govind Behera, said.

A case has been registered at station and efforts are on to trace the lorry, the said.

The deceased were identified as Biswajit Panda (29), Sudhir Pradhan (36), Banku Patra (55), Tapas Behera (48) and Pravat Sendha (45), he said.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital at Betnoti, he added.

