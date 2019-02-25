5 killed in road accident in Odisha

At least five persons were killed and another one was injured in a road accident on National Highway-18 in Mayurbhanj district, police said on Monday.
The incident happened on Sunday night at Tarakoti under the jurisdiction of Betnoti police station, the police said.
Six persons on three bikes were on their way to Baisinga and Baleswar respectively after attending a marriage function at Baripada when a speeding lorry hit the bikes one after another and fled the scene, the Inspector-in-Charge of Betnoti police station, Govind Behera, said.
A case has been registered at Betnoti police station and efforts are on to trace the lorry, the police officer said.
The deceased were identified as Biswajit Panda (29), Sudhir Pradhan (36), Banku Patra (55), Tapas Behera (48) and Pravat Sendha (45), he said.
The injured person was admitted to a hospital at Betnoti, he added.
