JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Four dead in car-truck collision

SC issues notice to Meghalaya HC Registry on Judge's controversial remarks
Business Standard

5 killed in road accident in Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Baripada (Odisha) 

At least five persons were killed and another one was injured in a road accident on National Highway-18 in Mayurbhanj district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night at Tarakoti under the jurisdiction of Betnoti police station, the police said.

Six persons on three bikes were on their way to Baisinga and Baleswar respectively after attending a marriage function at Baripada when a speeding lorry hit the bikes one after another and fled the scene, the Inspector-in-Charge of Betnoti police station, Govind Behera, said.

A case has been registered at Betnoti police station and efforts are on to trace the lorry, the police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Biswajit Panda (29), Sudhir Pradhan (36), Banku Patra (55), Tapas Behera (48) and Pravat Sendha (45), he said.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital at Betnoti, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements