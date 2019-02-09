5 stray cows die of cold in UP

Five stray cows lodged at a temporary shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district died allegedly of cold, an official said Saturday.
The deaths were reported from a shelter home in Sambhalna village which comes under the jurisdiction of Babri police station and an inquiry has been ordered, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prashant Kumar.
The carcasses were sent for postmortem, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
