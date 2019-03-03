Indian Bank receives Best Bank Award

: Public sector Indian Bank has bagged the Best Bank Award from the Tamil Nadu government for meeting the needs of women's self-help groups (SHGs).
At a function in Salem recently, Chief Minister of the state K Palaniswami handed over the award to the executive director of the bank M K Bhattacharya, a statement said here Sunday.
Salem district collector Rohini and senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
