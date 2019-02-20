Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri for 2nd consecutive day

The army violated ceasefire along the (LoC) in and Kashmir's district for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, prompting the to retaliate, a said here.

"At about 1830 hours Wednesday, the army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Kalal and Nowshera sectors of district," he said.

The army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of on Tuesday as well.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two nations, the said.

