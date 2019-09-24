50 injured in PoK after earthquake jolts north Pakistan

Nearly 50 people, including women and children, were injured on Tuesday in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a strong quake jolted several cities in the northern parts of Pakistan including capital Islamabad.

Pakistan Meteorological Department's earthquake centre said the 5.8-magnitude earthquake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in Punjab province. Its depth was at 10 kilometres. However, Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry said that the intensity of the quake was 7.1.

The quake was powerful and created panic as people ran out of building, eyewitnesses said.

Around 50 people, including women and children, were injured and shifted to a hospital in Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a building collapsed following the earthquake, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority. Parts of a mosque also collapsed in the area.

TV channels showed the footage of heavily damaged roads in Mirpur, with many vehicles overturned.

Several cities including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Skardu, Kohat, Charsadda, Kasur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Malakand, Multan, Shangla, Okara, Nowshera, Attock and Jhang felt the tremor.

