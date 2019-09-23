51 booked in UP village after confrontation between two groups

Fifty-one people have been booked in Tewda village of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district following a confrontation between two groups over a past enmity, police said on Monday.

The proceedings under sections 107/151 (apprehension of breach of peace) of the Code of Criminal Procedure were initiated on Sunday, said Vijay Yadav, Station House Officer, Kakroli.

Police said murders in two families in the past led to the confrontation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)