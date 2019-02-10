JUST IN
6 to get Konkani Sahitya Academy awards

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Six eminent personalities have been selected by the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy for its honorary and literary awards for the year 2018 for their contributions to the language and culture.

J F D'Souza (Literature), Kudla Anandu Shanbhag (Art) and Vasanth Badekar (Folk) have been selected for the honorary awards for the year.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each, an Academy release here said.

The book awards for the year have gone to writers Roshu Bajpe (poetry), Jeyal Manjarapalke (short story) and Tara Laveena Fernandes (novel).

The awards carry a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

The academy has plans to publish 100 books on 100 topics with each book consisting of 35 to 60 pages, Konkani Sahitya Academy president R P Naik said in a release here.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 15:20 IST

