6 to get Konkani Sahitya Academy awards

Six eminent personalities have been selected by the Sahitya Academy for its honorary and literary awards for the year 2018 for their contributions to the language and culture.

J F D'Souza (Literature), Kudla Anandu Shanbhag (Art) and Vasanth Badekar (Folk) have been selected for the honorary awards for the year.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each, an Academy release here said.

The book awards for the year have gone to writers Roshu Bajpe (poetry), Jeyal Manjarapalke (short story) and (novel).

The awards carry a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

The academy has plans to publish 100 books on 100 topics with each book consisting of 35 to 60 pages, Sahitya Academy R P Naik said in a release here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)