63 Moons serves legal notices to Chidambaram, 2 civil servants; to seek Rs 10,000 cr damages

Monday said it has served legal notices to P and two civil servants informing them of the company's intention to move court to seek damages worth Rs 10,000 crore in connection with the scam.

Formerly known as (FTIL), 63 Moons and some of its former executives, including Jignesh Shah, are under the scanner of multiple probe agencies regarding the Rs 5,600 crore payment scam at the now defunct Ltd (NSEL).

Against this backdrop, 63 Moons Monday said legal notices have been served to Chidambaram, former at the Ministry K P Krishnan and former (FMC) for allegedly destroying the ecosystem and causing huge damage to the company's shareholders.

was minister when the crisis came to light in late 2013. While FMC has since been merged with markets regulator Sebi, Abhishek is presently of the (DPIIT). Krishnan is currently the Skill Development and

Speaking to reporters here, Chary said the company has also filed a criminal complaint with the CBI against the three individuals for allegedly taking "malafide actions against 63 Moons by abusing their powers".

Chary claimed that the three individuals allegedly played a proactive role in



"perpetrating the crisis, destroying the exchange ecosystem created by the FTIL in order to favour competitor National Stock Exchange (NSE) resulting in huge damages to the shareholders of .."



"As a result, the company has decided to file legal suits, seeking damages worth Rs 10,000 crore, against former Minister P and others. Today, we have served the notice to them," he said, adding that suits will be filed in the

Chary alleged that Chidambaram had approved a note of Krishnan forcing other co-promoters of commodity bourse to sell their stake to the NSE clearly revealing their mala fide interference in the competition within the exchange industry.

Further, he alleged that Abhishek was "aware of the role of brokers and traders but acted in a partisan manner only against and its parent company."



Jignesh Shah, of erstwhile FTIL, alleged that it was not a crisis but a conspiracy to destroy the

Of the Rs 5,600 crore payment, Rs 600 crore has been paid so far to genuine investors. About Rs 3,600 crore decree has to be executed, while Rs 1,000 crore in the pipeline, Shah added.

Further, Shah claimed that the (SFIO) report on the NSEL scam had put the spotlight on the defaulting brokers, traders and the management of the spot exchange.

He also hoped that Sebi would take action against the defaulting entities.

The investigation made so far by the EOW, CBI and ED against the NSEL and its parent company has clearly established that the entire money trail has been traced to 22 defaulting members of NSEL, Shah said.

