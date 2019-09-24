64 people died in Delhi while cleaning sewers since 1993: NCSK

The National Commission of Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) on Tuesday said 64 people have died while cleaning sewers in Delhi since 1993 with 38 such deaths taking place in the last two years.

NCSK chairman Manhar Valjibhai Zala claimed that the Delhi government has not been implementing the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 in the national capital and is sending out a wrong message for the rest of the country.

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, however, said the Delhi government has ensured effective implementation of the Act and the deaths had taken place in septic tanks of malls and high rises where the sewer cleaning machines of the Delhi Jal Board cannot reach.

He said his government has put an end to manual scavenging and is also exploring alternatives for cleaning of septic tanks in malls and buildings.

After a review meeting with officials of the Delhi government, Zala said 38 sewer deaths have occurred in Delhi in the last two years and 64 such deaths have taken place since 1993.

Of the 64 people who died while cleaning sewers, the state government has given compensation of Rs 10 lakh to 46 families.

The commission has asked the Delhi administration to provide compensation to rest of the families within a week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)