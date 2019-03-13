7 dead as car rams into tree

Seven people died and three were injured as their car rammed into a tree in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the Deoria-Rudrapur road late on Tuesday night when the people were returning from a marriage function, Circle said.

The vehicle overturned after dashing into a tree. The people belong to the Khorma village, the said.

Four of those who died have been identified as Sachin (18), Bahadur (45), Shiv Pujan (70) and Dal Singar (68), while efforts are on to identify the others. The injured have been referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College Hospital, the said.

