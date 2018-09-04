7 Indian organisations selected for Microsoft's AI for Earth

Tech giant Tuesday said seven Indian organisations as part of its USD 50 million-' for Earth' programme that aims to help build for the based on new-age technologies like and

With this, now has the third largest concentration of ' for Earth' grantees after the US and

The seven recipients -- which includes names like Institute of Science and Symbiosis Institute of -- will receive access to Azure Cloud and computing resources along with training on these tools and additional support.

"In every country around the world, we are facing unprecedented environmental challenges, impacting the ability to access water, grow healthy crops and protect biodiversity," and Lead (AI for Earth) said.

He added that through the initiative, the company intends to empower environmental researchers with Microsoft's AI solutions to help them create a more sustainable future.

Launched in July 2017, AI for Earth is a USD 50 million, 5-year commitment from Microsoft. Its focus areas include climate change, agriculture, biodiversity and water. Within a year, AI for Earth has grown from 20 grantees to 147 from across more than 40 countries, with USD 1.1 million worth of Azure credits (Microsoft cloud) awarded to date.

The grantees from India, chosen based on their efforts to conserve, protect and rebuild the with AI, include Institute of (together with the Technical University of Munich) and for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), in the agriculture category.

For Biodiversity, Microsoft has chosen for Research in Ecology and (ATREE), Delhi.

Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune and India Institute of Science, are the other recipients.

"Today's announcement represents an expansion of our commitment to and investment in democratising AI and advancing sustainability in the country," Keshav Dhakad, - CELA at Microsoft India, said.

