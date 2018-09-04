Cocaine worth Rs 38 lakh recovered, Nigerian held

A 29-year-old Nigerian national was arrested Tuesday for illegally possessing worth Rs 37.76 lakh at Jogeshwari, a western suburb here, police said.

The accused, Phemmy Olyuanka Opyemi, was arrested in the wee hours by from Sahakar Road, West, an said.

Police recovered 472 grams of from him during his search, he said.

Opyemi had come to sell the banned substance to his customers in the area, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)