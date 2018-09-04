JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

First jolt to Imran Khan as top aide quits after corruption case filed

Adityanath reviews railway projects concerning Kumbh 2019
Business Standard

Cocaine worth Rs 38 lakh recovered, Nigerian held

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 29-year-old Nigerian national was arrested Tuesday for illegally possessing cocaine worth Rs 37.76 lakh at Jogeshwari, a western suburb here, police said.

The accused, Phemmy Olyuanka Opyemi, was arrested in the wee hours by Amboli police from Sahakar Road, Jogeshwari West, an official said.

Police recovered 472 grams of cocaine from him during his search, he said.

Opyemi had come to sell the banned substance to his customers in the area, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements