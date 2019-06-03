Arunachal govt to hand over MLA killing case to NIA

The government has decided to hand over the killing of West MLA and 10 others by suspected NSCN militants to the (NIA), an said on Monday.

The state Cabinet in its first sitting on Sunday night unanimously decided that the case be handed over to the NIA as thorough investigation needs to be carried out in a time bound manner and justice be delivered expeditiously to the bereaved family members by booking and nabbing all the culprits, the said.

The cabinet headed by also condemned the killing of the MLA and 10 others by suspected NSCN militants.

The cabinet approved for providing a Group C post in the government to the next of kin of the deceased and provide Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

(NPP) MLA Aboh along with his son and nine others were killed when suspected NSCN militants opened fire at their vehicles near 12 Mile area in district on May 21.

The MLA along with his relatives was on his way to from Dibrugarh in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)