74-year-old man, suffering from depression, commits suicide by shooting himself at Delhi home

A man in his seventies, who was suffering from depression, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself at his home in southeast Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, police said.

The man, identified as Yadav Nath Bhargava (74), was suffering from hard cough problem for the last six years and was in depression because of his illness, police said.

Police officials, who found Bhargava's body lying in a pool of blood in his bathroom, have ruled out any foul play as of now.

Hazrat station was informed regarding a suicide around 9 am. Initial investigations revealed that about 8.15 am, the victim's wife, Mamata Bhargava, heard a loud bang.

Mamata asked her domestic help to check the noise. The help found Bhargava lying in the bathroom. His licensed revolver was also found there, Chinmoy Biswal, of Police (southeast), said.

Crime team of police has visited and inspected the spot, the said.

The body has been sent for the postmortem examination and further investigation is underway, he said.

Bhargava had a dry-cleaning business in Kashmiri Gate area, which was being looked after by his son He lived with his wife and son at his Sundar Nagar home since 1959, police said.

