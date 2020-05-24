8 COVID-19 deaths, 765 fresh cases in TN

: Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded eight deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 111 while 765 fresh cases saw the state's total infections breaching the 16,000 mark, the Health department said.

A total of 833 people were discharged with the number eclipsing the day's new cases as the cumulative recoveries rose to 8,324, it said.

The metropolis remained the worst hit, accounting for 587 more cases and its total alone crossed the 10,000 mark touched 10,576 out of the state's tally of 16,277.

This was the fifth consecutive day when the state recorded over 700 cases and the number of active cases stood at 7,839.

As many as 47 new cases were people who returned to the state from various places, including overseas, the bulletin said.

Six people from the state capital and a 65-year old man and a 50-year old man from neighbouring Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts respectively became the latest fatalities to the deadly virus, the bulletin said adding all the eight were suffering from various ailments.

According to the health department, 44 people travelled from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala and Karnataka and one each from Dubai, London and The Philippines tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Among those tested positive include 464 men and 301 women, the bulletin said.

A man and woman, aged 96 and 95, and two one month old babies, all hailing from city, were among those who contracted the contagion on Sunday.

Besides Chennai, neighbouring Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts witnessed hikes in the number of new cases.

As many as 23 districts recorded 'nil' cases on Sunday while Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Theni and Thiruvarur registered one positive case each.

The Health department advised people to adhere to health advisories issued and follow the cough etiquette by covering the face using handkerchief or towel while sneezing or coughing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)