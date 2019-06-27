8 IPS officers transferred in Haryana

The Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of eight IPS officers and one HPS officer with immediate effect, according to an official release.

Naazneen Bhasin, the superintendent of police (SP) of Special Task Force in Gurugram has been posted as SP Rewari. Rahul Sharma, the SP of Rewari, has been posted as Rohtak SP.

Abhishek Jorwal, the SP of Chief Minister's Flying Squad (CID) in Panchkula, has been posted as Ambala SP, the release stated.

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, the SP of Rohtak, has been posted as the SP of Special Task Force in Gurugram. Waseem Akram, the SP of Kaithal, has been posted as Commandant of 3rdIndian Reserve Battalion in Sunaria. Mohit Handa, the SP of Ambala, has been posted as Dadri SP.

Virender Kumar, the SP of Hansi, has been posted as Kaithal SP. Smiti Chaudhary, the SP of Dadri, has been posted as the SP of Chief Minister's Flying Squad (CID)in Panchkula.

Among HPS officers, Virender Singh Sanwan, the additional superintendent of police, crime, has been posted as the SP of Hansi, the release stated.

