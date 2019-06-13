JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Delhi court sends member of Pak-based terror outfit to 5-day NIA custody

Afghan government says it has freed 490 Taliban prisoners
Business Standard

8-yr-old girl raped in UP village

Press Trust of India  |  Bareilly 

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here, police said Thursday.

She was lured by the accused and raped at an unknown place under the Nawabganj police station on Wednesday, they said.

"The accused person knew the family members of the girl," a senior police official said.

The girl's family lodged a complaint after she narrated the sequence of events. Police have registered a case.

Police said a search is underway to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU