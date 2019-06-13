Maha: Man abducted over monetary dispute; five booked

A 20-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped from Thane district in Maharashtra by some persons who had a monetary dispute with his family members, police said Thursday.
Five people belonging to the state's Jalna district were booked in this connection and efforts were on to trace the victim, Mangesh Thorat, a police spokesperson said.
The accused had hired some family members of Thorat as contract labourers to work in sugarcane farms in Jalna for which they paid Rs 5,000 as an advance to one of them, she said.
However, as Thorat's family members did not turn up for the work, the accused came in search of them at their residence in Bhiwandi town here on Wednesday.
They then allegedly kidnapped Thorat and fled in a car, she said.
The victim's family later lodged a police complaint against the five accused who were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 342 (wrongful confinement), she said
Efforts were on to trace the victim, the official said, adding that no arrest was made so far.
