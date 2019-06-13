Maha: Man abducted over monetary dispute; five booked

A 20-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped from district in by some persons who had a monetary dispute with his family members, police said Thursday.

Five people belonging to the state's district were booked in this connection and efforts were on to trace the victim, Mangesh Thorat, a said.

The accused had hired some family members of as contract labourers to work in sugarcane farms in for which they paid Rs 5,000 as an advance to one of them, she said.

However, as Thorat's family members did not turn up for the work, the accused came in search of them at their residence in Bhiwandi town here on Wednesday.

They then allegedly kidnapped and fled in a car, she said.

The victim's family later lodged a police complaint against the five accused who were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 342 (wrongful confinement), she said



Efforts were on to trace the victim, the said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

