888 people donate blood on Valentine's Day in Mizoram

At least 888 people, including 242 women, donated blood in the name of their loved ones on the Valentine's Day across Mizoram Thursday, the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD) said here.
Celebrities presented roses to the blood donors at the camps set up by the AVBD in all the districts and prominent hospitals, AVBD secretary K Zothanpara told PTI.
Television personality Zikpuii Pachuau initiated the Valentine's Day blood donation and it was later taken over by the AVBD, he said.
A total of 5,764 people have donated blood on Valentine's Day since then.
Zothanpara said the main objective of the AVBD is to achieve 100 per cent voluntary blood donation in Mizoram.
