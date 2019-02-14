EU to keep closer eye on Chinese takeover moves

The EU took a major step Thursday towards tightening its scrutiny of foreign takeovers in strategic sectors like communications and amid concern about investment by

Under a proposal adopted by the European Parliament, EU countries would supply information on foreign investment to other members if public order or security are concerned.

"We must defend Europe's strategic interests," said as he welcomed the vote passing in the assembly in Strasbourg,

"And for that we need scrutiny over purchases by foreign companies that target Europe's strategic assets," Juncker said, while insisting will remain open to investment.

The parliament said it now expects countries on March 5 to endorse the rules it adopted by 500 votes for, 49 against and 56 abstentions.

They would take effect 18 months later.

They aim to protect sectors like energy, transport, communications, data, space and as well as technologies such as semiconductors, and robotics.

negotiatiors added sectors such as water, health, defence, media, and

The European Commission, the 28-nation EU's arm, has pushed for screening such sectors for more than a year amid growing alarm over China's investments.

EU said earlier this week the draft is "non-discriminatory" but acknowledged there "is no secret" about concerns over

In December, Commission Vice echoed US warnings about the threat posed by which Chinese law requires to cooperate with Beijing's

is seen as an attractive investor in EU countries as they prepare to roll out fifth-generation networks that will bring near-instantaneous connectivity, vast data capacity and

strenuously denies its equipment could be used for espionage.

"Some foreign powers plan their policy of economic conquest abroad," warned after he steered the legislation through parliament.

" has just armed itself to be able to respond to this kind of strategy and not become a supermarket for great powers," said Proust, a member of the centre-right European People's Party, the largest group in the assembly.

The rules call for sharing foreign direct investment information among EU member states, which can issue comments on FDI targeting other member states.

The Commission can ask for information and send its opinion to the country concerned, which nonetheless makes the final decision.

The new framework will build on and complement various ones in 14 EU countries: Austria, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Britain.

Juncker launched the campaign for investment screening during his annual state of the union speech to the in September 2017.

The plan fulfils a request by French Emmanuel Macron, backed by and Italy, that draw up a strategy to counter a wave of takeovers by Chinese companies in

German concerns were sparked by acquisitions at the time in the tech sector, most notably Chinese Midea's takeover of industrial robotics firm last year.

