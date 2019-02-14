Jharkhand police recovers 15 landmines planted by Maoists

The police Thursday recovered 15 landmines connected to each other at Mohantala in district, a said here.

of Police, Inderjit Mahata, said that the serially connected explosives laid by the Maoists were found during an anti-naxal operation under station of the district.

A bomb disposal squad from Ranchi had disabled the explosives, he said.

The SP said that operation has been stepped up against the banned organisations ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)