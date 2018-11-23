9 cops hurt as van set to join TN Deputy CM's convoy overturns

: Nine policemen were injured Friday when the van in which they were travelling to join the convoy of Tamil Nadu O Paneerselvam overturned near Orathanadu in the district, police said.

The armed reserve police personnel were proceeding in a van from to Aladikkimolai to join the deputy chief minister's convoy when it overturned at Ammamuthukula near Orathanadu, police added.

Panneerselvam is touring cyclone-affected areas in district.

Cyclone Gaja had crossed the state's coast last week, leaving a trail of destruction in several districts including

The injured policemen were being treated at the government hospital in Orathanadu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)