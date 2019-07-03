9 get death sentence, 25 life term for attacking train carrying B'desh PM Hasina in 1994

A Bangladeshi court on Wednesday sentenced nine activists of a BNP-led alliance to death and 25 others to life imprisonment for attacking a train carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 25 years ago when she was the Opposition leader.

Thirteen other people were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Pabna court, according to media reports.

On September 23, 1994, Hasina was leading a nationwide election campaign by rail and holding rallies at different stations. As her train reached Pakshey railway Station in Pabna's Ishwardi, it was attacked with crude bombs and gunshots. The attack continued till Ishwardi railway station.

Hasina survived the assault carried out during Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia's first term as prime minister.

Pronouncing the verdict in a crowded courtroom, additional sessions judge Rostom Ali sentenced nine people to death, 25 others to life imprisonment and 13 to 10-year jail term for attacking the train.

Expressing satisfaction over the verdict, public prosecutor Akteruzzaman Mukata said, "After a long legal battle, the court punished all 47-charge sheeted accused according to proper witness and evidence."



Meanwhile, lawyers of the convicts rejected the verdict and said they will appeal to a higher court.

The railway police, as plaintiff, had initiated a case against 135 people in connection with the attack.

But the probe reportedly hit a snag during the BNP's rule before picking up speed once the Awami League formed government in 1996.

Police later submitted a charge sheet against 52 accused at the end of the probe.

Out of the 52 accused, 33 were present in the dock on Wednesday. Five died during the trial proceedings, while 14 others are still in hiding.

After the verdict, local BNP activists held a protest on the court premises while ruling Awami League supporters and activists held separate procession expressing satisfaction over the judgement.

The judgement came on a day when Hasina arrived in Beijing on an official visit.

