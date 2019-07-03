495 posts approved for Ladakh division

The Jammu and Kashmir adminstration on Wednesday approved the creation of 495 posts for the Ladakh division to make the newly-created administrative unit fully operational.

The administration had announced in February the creation of the Ladakh division with its headquarters in Leh and Kargil.

"The state administrative council, which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, accorded approval for the creation of 495 posts of various categories in different departments in both Leh and Kargil district," official spokesperson Rohit Kansal told reporters here.

Kansal said the newly-created posts include 12 directors, four chief engineers, four joint directors, chief conservator of forest, regional wildlife warden and other senior positions. While 12 directorates will be headquartered in Leh, an equal number of departments will have headquarters in Kargil.

Kansal said the divisional commissioner and the inspector general of police (IGP) would spend equal time in Leh and Kargil throughout the year and they would have offices in both the districts.

