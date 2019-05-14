Bangladesh govt sets up new court to try Zia

The Bangladesh government, citing security reasons has set up a new makeshift court adjacent to a prison outside to try ailing former Khaleda Zia, serving 10-year jail term in two graft cases.

Zia, 73, was sent to jail in February last year by a local court on charges of embezzling foreign donations meant for an orphanage, named after her slain husband and Ziaur Rehman, during her premiership between 2001 and 2006.

Rehman was the of the

Last month, she was shifted to the for treatment after spending more than a year in the Dhaka's century-old jail, where she was the only prisoner.

"The Ministry of Law, has issued a notice for transferring the trial court," Zia's was quoted as saying by the bdnews24.com on Monday.

Earlier, a temporary court was set up near the old jail in the Dhaka's Nazimuddin, said Kazol, an

Zia facing several other pending criminal and graft charges as well and legal process are underway to initiate her trial in those cases as well.

"A makeshift court would be set up in front of the new building of the in the Keraniganj, on outskirts of for security reasons," he said, adding all her 17 cases would be shifted to the new court.

Apart from graft cases, the temporary court will hear eight cases of sabotage initiated by the capital's Darus Salam Police, a case over an arson attack on a bus in Jatrabari, and three defamation suits, he said.

