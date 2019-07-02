9 people arrested for loot attempt at Thane jewellery store

Nine persons have been arrested for allegedly carrying out a robbery attempt at a jewellery shop here on June 27, Thane police said.

A jewellery shop in Anand Vihar area of Kalwa township was raided by the accused who also fired in the air to scare the staff, but were unable to loot anything due to the alertness of people there, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare said five firearms and eight live bullets have been seized from the accused.

"Our probe led us to accused Akash Chaudhari who during questioning revealed the name of his accomplices, including gang leader Moolchand Vishwakarma, all of whome were arrested," he said.

The official said the gang is involved in cases in Mumbra, Kalwa, MFC, Daighar, Hill Line police stations, and mainly targeted jewellers.

