2 waiters electrocuted in hotel in Thane

Two waiters in Kashimira in Thane district were Tuesday killed when rain water gushed into their hotel and they got electrocuted by a live wire lying there, police said.

Thane Rural police spokesperson Yuvraj Kalkutage said Virendra Dasu Buniya (27) and Rajan Das (19) had gone into the kitchen when they came in contact with a live wire.

One more person is hospitalised, he added.

"Passing trucks forced water into the hotel's kitchen, leading to the refrigerator there catching fire. When the two went to check the damage in the kitchen, they were electrocuted," he said, adding that a case had been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)