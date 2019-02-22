9-yr-old girl says 'inappropriately touched' by 'uncle' after learning about 'good touch-bad touch'

A nine-year-old girl opened up to her about being "inappropriately touched" by a man when the students were being taught "good touch" and "bad touch" at a school in the Vivek Vihar area of district, police said Friday.

On Thursday, during a class, when the was explaining about "good touch" and "bad touch", the minor girl went up to her and said that the man, whom she referred as uncle, who stays in their house, touched her "inappropriately" following which the informed her parents and asked about the "uncle", they said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to parents after she realised the difference between "good touch" and "bad touch", police said.

Her parents then approached the station and filed a complaint, they said.

Confirming the incident, Meghna Yadav, of Police (Shahdara), said a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The girl was counselled and the 37-year-old accused, who stayed as a tenant with the girl's family, was arrested in connection with the incident the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)