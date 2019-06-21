JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Govt asks banks, PSUs to review staff's service records to weed out corrupt, non-performing ones

Pak manages to avoid being placed on FATF blacklist: Media reports; no official confirmation
Business Standard

90,000 cases registered under POCSO Act pending trial by 2016

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Over 90,000 cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were pending for trial in the country by the end of 2016, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said 36,022 cases were registered under the POCSO Act in 2016 and 15,283 of them were pending investigation.

As many as 90,205 cases registered under the POCSO Act were pending trial at the end of 2016, she said during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU