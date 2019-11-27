JUST IN
Business Standard

Aaditya Thackeray meets and invites Sonia, Manmohan to Uddhav swearing-in

Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence. The Congress tweeted a photo of the two leaders from its official Twitter handle

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi, Aditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray met Congress President Sonia Gandhi to invite her to Uddhav Thackeray' swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invited them for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.

The Congress tweeted a photo of the two leaders from its official Twitter handle.

He invited Gandhi for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in that will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Thursday.

From Gandhi's residence, Aaditya Thackeray reached Singh's residence and invited the former prime minister for the swearing-in ceremony of his father.

He told reporters that he met the two senior Congress leaders and sought their blessings.

Manmohan Singh, Aaditya Thackeray Aaditya Thackeray with former PM Manmohan Singh

First Published: Wed, November 27 2019. 22:35 IST

