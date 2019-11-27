Aaditya Thackeray meets and invites Sonia, Manmohan to Uddhav swearing-in

-
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invited them for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.
The Congress tweeted a photo of the two leaders from its official Twitter handle.
He invited Gandhi for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in that will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Thursday.
From Gandhi's residence, Aaditya Thackeray reached Singh's residence and invited the former prime minister for the swearing-in ceremony of his father.
He told reporters that he met the two senior Congress leaders and sought their blessings.Aaditya Thackeray with former PM Manmohan Singh
