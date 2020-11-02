AAI hands over Lucknow airport to Adani group on lease for 50 years

-
ALSO READ
Arunachal: Itanagar airport likely to be constructed by Nov 2022, says AAI
Surat airport peak hour passenger handling capacity to triple Dec 2021: AAI
Dehradun Airport's first phase upgradation to be completed by October: AAI
AAI building new terminal at Leh airport to handle 2 mn passengers annually
Govt to club unviable airports with main ones in next privatisation round
-
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday midnight handed over the Lucknow airport to the Adani group on lease for a period of 50 years.
The AAI had handed over the Mangaluru airport to the group on October 30 midnight.
The central government in February 2019 privatised six major airports of the country -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati. After a competitive bidding process, the Adani group won the rights to run all of them for 50 years.
"On November 2, 2020, at 00:00 midnight, AAI's senior officials exchanged Memorandum & handed over Lucknow Airport @aailkoapt to @AdaniOnline," the AAI said on Twitter.
"Shri A.K Sharma, APD (Airport Director), Lucknow exchanged symbolic key in accordance with concession agreement & future development," it added.
The AAI had signed concession agreements with the Adani group on February 14 for operations, management and development of the Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad airports.
On October 22, the AAI said in a press release that the Adani group would be taking over the airports at Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad by October 31, November 2 and November 11, respectively.
The concession agreements for the other three airports -- Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram -- were signed between both the parties in September.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU