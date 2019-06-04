AAI in pact with Boeing for modernising India's air traffic management

said Tuesday that it has signed a technical assistance agreement with the (AAI) to jointly develop a comprehensive 10-year roadmap for modernising in

The roadmap is expected to be developed within 18 months and it will be undertaken with a grant from the Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), said in a statement.

The AAI owns and manages around 125 airports across the country.

"This objective of the agreement is to develop a roadmap for AAI to use as guidance in the modernization of the Indian National Airspace System (NAS) based on global and local best practices to optimally utilize airspace capacity, enhance communications and invest in navigation, surveillance and air traffic management," said.

As part of the project, Boeing said it will also work closely with Indian aviation regulator of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines operating in India, airport operators and other airspace stakeholders like the US- Aviation Cooperation Program (ACP).

"Boeing will analyse current technologies and processes to identify efficiency improvements that can be implemented while maintaining a practical and safe airspace system," it said.

AAI said, "The implementation of modern technologies and global practices will allow India to increase its airspace capacity significantly by improving communications, enabling flexible use of airspace and allowing the safe processing of additional flights using for smoother and more efficient skies in India.

