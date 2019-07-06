AAP announces 14 new district in-charges for Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party announced a new set of in-charges for the party's 14 Delhi districts units on Saturday in a bid to strengthen the outfit at the grassroots level in the run up to the Assembly election, due early next year.

The restructuring of the party organisation is aimed at kick-starting the preparations for the Assembly election. In the 2015 elections, AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi.

AAP Delhi unit convener and minister Gopal Rai approved the list of district in-charges.

"The party is appointing fresh faces to lead each of the 14 districts units. They have been tasked with strengthening the grassroots-level organisation of the party. The next step will be to restructure the booth-level organisation," he said.

The party, in a statement, said fresh faces with new ideas and perspectives have been included to rejuvenate the cadre.

