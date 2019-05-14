AAP, BJP indulge in blame game over killing of Moti Nagar businessman

The and the BJP traded allegations on Tuesday over the brutal killing of a in Nagar after he objected to eve-teasing with his daughter, with the former saying the incident should not be given a "religious colour".

of Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta questioned the why it was "silent" on the incident.

"Will they speak only if they see some political advantage in reacting or they do not want to react as the accused belong to a particular community and it will adversely affect their vote bank," Gupta charged.

Chief Minister demanded that police take the "strongest" action against the guilty.

AAP's member condemned the attack, saying "political forces" should not give a religious colour to the incident.

"It was an unfortunate incident which should not be mixed with religion. Some fringe groups are trying to give the incident a religious angle but that is unacceptable," he said.

BJP termed the incident "heartbreaking" and demanded speedy justice and adequate compensation to the victim's family.

The 52-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly for objecting to lewd comments made by some boys on his daughter in West Delhi's Nagar area early Sunday. His 19-year-old son was also critically injured in the incident in connection with which two accused have been arrested by police.

"All of us should condemn it and demand stern action against the guilty persons and the the members of society should not remain mute spectators over such incidents," Tiwari said.

Gupta charged that the is "responsible" for such "heinous incidents" taking place in Delhi, asking what happened to its promise of installing CCTV cameras across the city.

Singh said if the fails to probe the incident properly, leaders, including CM Kejriwal, will protest against it.

Girish Soni, MLA from Madipur constituency which includes Nagar area, blamed BJP and RSS for trying to give a "religious colour" to the incident.

