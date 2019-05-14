Don't compare Kohli's IPL captaincy record with that of India: Ganguly

Former on Tuesday insisted that Virat Kohli's IPL captaincy will not have an impact in as he enjoys a good record as an

The biggest advantage for Kohli will be the support of two very successful leaders -- and -- on whom he can fall back on during testing situations.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's repeated failures in the have put the spotlight on Kohli's leadership skills but said Indian captaincy is a different ball game.

"Don't compare Virat Kohli's IPL captaincy record with that of His captaincy records for is very good actually. He's got him in his team as the vice- Dhoni is there. So he's well supported," told on the sidelines of a promotional programme.

The 46-year-old felt will play a key role in India's campaign at the mega event, starting May 30 in England.

" will play a key role. He is in tremendous form. He will be very, very important for India's chances."



The former left-handed batsman picked alongside India, and England as the four semifinalists in the upcoming World Cup, saying their records in world tournaments in England is remarkable.

England has been a 'lucky' venue for the Pakistan, who had won beating and had also bagged their maiden World Twenty20 title in 2009.

"Pakistan's record in world tournaments in England is remarkable. They won two years ago, they won the 2009 World T20 in England."



He also cited the recent example of Pakistan's second ODI against England, in which they almost chased down a mammoth 374 before going down by only 12 runs.

" always play well in England. You see the last game in England. England got 374 and just lost by 12 runs. They also beat England in England in Test matches there because of their lineup."



Ganguly, however, was quick to add that Virat Kohli's men should not be wary of Pakistan and they would prove to be strong contenders.

"I don't believe in records. Both of them will have to play well on that particular day. India will be a very good side. They will be very hard to beat. Team which has the likes of Kohli, Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan can't be weak."



Asked to compare this team with that of his team of 2003 that lost to in the final, Ganguly said: "Both the teams are of different generations. We played the final in 2003. I hope they play the final and win it.

"Indian is so strong. And we have been strong for the last 25-30 years. Every world competition that we play, we will have a chance. This team has as much chance as we had in 2003."



Starting as one of the favourites, India would be under tremendous pressure but Ganguly felt it would bring out the best from Kohli and Co.

"So it's good that India is under pressure, every other team in will be under pressure. You don't want to turn up like a or an where the entire world thinks that you're not going to win.

"You rather turn up like an India or an or an England where everybody says this team is going to win So Virat, probably being the best of the world at the moment, is as much under pressure as anybody else and that will be good for him because he will turn up, work hard, he will be pumped and get India going."



Ganguly said it would be an interesting World Cup as all 10 teams will play each other before the best four qualify for the knockouts.

"This team has as much as opportunity. It's a great World Cup because all 10 teams play against each other and the best four qualify. There are strong teams and you realise England, Pakistan, all can win.

"So it's good that India is under pressure because it will help them perform and it's going to be exciting 55 days of cricket," Ganguly said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)