Sisodia alleges corruption in transfer-posting of officers under L-G's nose

The ruling and the opposition BJP traded barbs at each other in the Assembly on Saturday over alleged corruption.

alleged corruption in transfer and postings of officers "under the nose of" Anil Baijal, with whom the dispensation has been having a running feud.

Participating in the discussion on a motion for thanks, of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta termed the Lieutenant Governor's address to the budget session as a "bundle of lies cooked by" the government.

The provocation for Sisodia's attack on Baijal came after Gupta alleged corruption in the

"Officers are taking bribe and an industry of transfer and posting is running under the nose of L-G," Sisodia said in reply to Gupta's allegation and asked him to get such officers arrested by the anti corruption branch (ACB) that was under the central government led by his party.

Gupta said that the L-G's address was based on the "baseless and half-cooked information" provided by the

"L-G was bound by the Constitution to read the address as provided by He merely performed a formality," he said.

The "irony" is that AAP MLAs and ministers patted their back for the information provided by the government itself that was read out by the L-G, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)