AAP ministers hit ground to know people's problems

With a few months left for assembly elections, Cabinet ministers, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Tuesday hit the ground to know the problems of people and find viable solutions for them.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, visited several government schools in Prashant Vihar, Jauntipur, Ghevra and Nithari villages.

"Visited #DelhiGovtSchools in Prashant Vihar, Jauntipur, Ghevra & Nithari villages today morning. The construction work of classrooms is in full swing. Many of the schools have classrooms construccted in '60s! (sic)" Sisodia tweeted.

According to the government's decision, cabinet ministers will also review the condition of government hospitals, clinics, schools, etc., and get a first-hand account of their functioning, according to a statement from the government.

Kejriwal has already started his 'padyatras' and public meetings in different parts of He conducted 'padyatras' in Deoli and Tuglakabad.

On Tuesday, made an inspection at and was told that contractual employees there have not received salaries for three months.

Rai directed officers to clear the salaries within three days and warned them of strict action if they fail to comply, an statement stated.

Another cabinet minister, Satyendar Jain, who holds the portfolios of PWD, health, urban development among others, inspected in east Delhi.

After the inspection, Jain said the will not implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital as the dispensation seeks to provide equitable treatment to all residents here.

"They (Centre) should first get it done in UP... One woman has come from Modinagar, people are not able to get treatment there despite Ayushman Bharat scheme in place. Get it done in UP, Haryana, Delhi we will take care of itself," Jain told reporters.

visited the North West 1 and 2 district offices of his department in Rohini area and checked the status of various services being provided to the citizens of Delhi. An said Gautam met officers and other staff.

The checked the attendance of the employees and directed them that they should mke themselves available full-time to assist public.

He also asked the officers to ensure proper seating arrangements, clean drinking water and provide comfortable, clean and visitors friendly environment in the districts which includes availability of tea and snacks.

