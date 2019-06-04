Peaceful mind can bring about change, says Sri Sri

: The founder Tuesday emphasised on a peaceful state of mind to bring transformation in the lives of individuals and peace in the world.

"Care for the planet comes from a peaceful individual, where one begins to see the planet as part of oneself," said the spiritual guru while delivering the keynote address at Clean Air Games at in Oslo on the topic'Sustainability as a mindset: The Art of Living's approach.'



Also, the spiritual guru stressed the need for a change from a consumerist mindset to the one that looks out for the future.

He reminded the audience that outer peace could come only if there was inner peace.

A tired and stressed mind would not care about anyone or any cause, said.

The spiritual guru shared the experience of Art of Living volunteers who, driven by inner peace, planted 80 million trees in 156 countries and worked on reviving 41 rivers across India, benefiting over 50 million people, a press release said.

The volunteers also discouraged farmers from stubble burning, which was the main cause of hazardous air quality and toxic pollutants being released in the air in and around region.

The invoked Nobel Laureate Rabindranathagore while speaking about courageous leadership.

"Tagore gave a beautiful slogan - Ekla Chalo Re. "You move alone even if there's nobody with you. But then everyone will come together, when they see what you are doing, is much needed," said the founder of

