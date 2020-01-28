Delhi Assembly elections: AAP MLA Manoj Kumar joins BJP ahead of polls

JUST IN
Supporters of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hold his brooms and party flags, during a roadshow ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, in New Delhi. Photo: ANI
AAP MLA Manoj Kumar, who was denied ticket for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by the party, on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a public rally here.

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Kondli legislator said the Kejriwal government is showing "false dreams" to the people.

"I want to urge people of Kondli that if they want the same development as done by me in the last five years, they should vote for the BJP," he said.

The AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from the Kondli assembly constituency.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11.
First Published: Tue, January 28 2020. 22:50 IST

