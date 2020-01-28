Delhi Assembly elections: AAP MLA Manoj Kumar joins BJP ahead of polls

MLA Manoj Kumar, who was denied ticket for the upcoming by the party, on Tuesday joined the in the presence of Defence Minister at a public rally here.

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Kondli legislator said the Kejriwal government is showing "false dreams" to the people.

"I want to urge people of Kondli that if they want the same development as done by me in the last five years, they should vote for the BJP," he said.

The has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from the Kondli assembly constituency.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11.