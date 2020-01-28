Delhi polls: Kejriwal should not teach BJP patriotism, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Tuesday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government of not giving permission to prosecute those responsible for raising anti-India slogans in JNU and said Delhi Chief Minister should not teach patriotism to

"They are spreading rumours and provoking people for violence. I repeat that citizenship of Muslims who are born in India and lived here cannot be taken away ... Kejriwal said that likes Pakistanis. He should not teach us patriotism," Shah said at workers meet here.

"Two years back slogans against the country were raised in JNU. Should they be thrown behind bars or not? Modiji decided that Kahaiya Kumar and company should be sent to jail. But Kejriwal did not give permission to prosecute them... Everyone has seen the anti-national video of Sharjeel Imam. Today Delhi Police has arrested him," he said.

Shah said that that is an ideology-oriented party unlike many others run by families.

"I became a BJP worker at a very young age. BJP is the only party that entered politics for its ideology. Many parties are run by families. They have no ideology. BJP continues with the same ideology between 1950 to 2020," he said.

The minister said the Modi government was decisive and referred to surgical strikes and airstrikes after terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama.

"After Uri and Pulwama terror attacks, decisions were taken quickly and our soldiers carried out the surgical and aerial strike. The country for the first time realised that it can take its revenge. Modiji helped India to get into the list to countries - US and Israel- who have killed their enemies in their houses," he said.

Shah said that India will become a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

The BJP leader said that the party could win only two seats in 1984 was "mocked" by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the Congress members had laughed.

"Today, the position of Congress is that it does not have a leader of opposition (in Lok Sabha)," Shah said.