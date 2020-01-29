Delhi polls: AAP complains against BJP MP for calling Kejriwal terrorist

The on Wednesday filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against MP demanding registration of an FIR against him for allegedly calling Chief Minister a "terrorist"



The development came on a day the Election Commission ordered the removal of Verma from the BJP's list of star campaigners for Delhi polls over his controversial statements during the poll campaign, and also issued a show cause notice to him.

leader Sanjay Singh hit out at the for targeting Kejriwal, saying he is the "son of Delhi" and the people will give it a befitting response in the February 8 election.

Kejriwal too expressed anguish over the remarks while tagging a media report on Twitter, according to which Verma had called him a terrorist



"Gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the life of the people could improve. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist ... It is very sad," he said in a tweet.

Verma, addressing an election meeting in Madipur Assembly constituency, reportedly said: "Kejriwal jaise natwarlal, Kejriwal jaise atankwadi is desh mein chhupe baithe hain(Natwarlals and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding in this country."



Later, Verma said his statement was distorted by Kejriwal and his party and alleged the chief was an expert in "creating drama".

"I called Kejriwal 'Natwarlal'( a legendary conman) because he lies, I called him Naxal because he staged dharna to obstruct Republic Day parade and because he supports those raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans in our national capital," Verma said.

In its complaint to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, the AAP has said that by equating Kejriwal to the "anti-national forces" fighting India, Verma has tarnished the image of the chief minister.

Calling it a "blatant" violation of the model code of conduct, the complaint by the AAP demanded registration of an FIR against Verma.