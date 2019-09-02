AAP MP Sanjay Singh protests outside residence of BJP leader Vijay Goel

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Monday sat on a protest outside the residence of BJP leader Vijay Goel, asking for his stand on issues related to subsidised electricity and free water supply in Delhi.

Goel has demanded that the Delhi government refund the money paid by people as water bill.

Singh said he had fixed a meeting with Goel at 11 am, but the BJP leader did not respond to calls or messages.

Singh, along with AAP leader Dilip Pandey and party workers, reached Goel's residence Monday morning when the BJP leader was not home.

The AAP leaders then started a protest outside Goel's residence.

"I had asked Goel ji three questions a few days back. I had asked him what is his stand on Delhi getting subsidised electricity. Secondly, I asked about his stand on free water and thirdly, I had asked who would be the chief ministerial face of the BJP against Arvind Kejriwal. I have come here to seek answers to these three questions," Singh said.

Goel responding to Singh's protest outside his home said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is so rattled that they have left the Delhi government and are sitting outside his home.

"It is unfortunate that Singh took time to meet me but then he brought in several people to fight. What was the need of doing drama of taking an appointment then," he said.

