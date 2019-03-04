AAP-SAD (Taksali) tie-up of no consequence: Amarinder

Punjab Singh Monday dismissed the AAP- (Taksali) alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Punjab as "of no consequence".

Singh, while reiterating his stand on a tie-up in Punjab for the general elections, said that did not require any alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked to comment on the (AAP) decision to ally with (Taksali) for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, the said it was their prerogative, but as far as the was concerned, it did not need any alliance.

He dismissed the AAP- (Taksali) coalition "as of no consequence".

in Punjab was fully ready for the polls and was well placed to win on its own, thus making it clear that he was not in favour of an alliance for the party, said.

"In a democracy, it is the performance of the government that matters and people vote for those whom they see working for their welfare," the said.

Singh's remarks come at a time when the and the Akali Dal (Taksali), a breakaway outfit from the SAD, are set to enter into a tie-up in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The move had come after talks for an alliance between the (old guard) and "failed" over the sharing of seats.

The announcement for the alliance between both the parties was expected to be made in a couple of days.

