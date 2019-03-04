Supertech allots flats to families of 2 CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama attack

Realty firm Monday said it has allotted flats to families of two CRPF personnel martyred in a terror attack at

The family of has been allotted an apartment at its township Golf Country at in Greater Noida, while family of has been given a flat at its project in Pant Nagar, Uttarakhand.

The two soldiers C. of the 21 battalion and C. of the 45 battalion gave up their lives for the country. We will always be grateful for their supreme sacrifice, RK Arora said.

This allotment is a small gesture in comparison to what they have given to the country, he added.

Earlier, Gaurs group had offered two flats for the families of martyred CRPF jawans.

The Confederation of (CREDAI) had announced that its members would allot a two-bedroom house to each family of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the terror attack.

